Funeral arrangements announced for motorcyclist killed in Limerick collision

FUNERAL arrangements for the Tipperary man who lost his life in a collision in county Limerick this weekend have been announced.

Motorcyclist Maurice Fehilly, 54, was killed in a collision near Dromkeen involving another motorcycle, believed to have been driven by his friend, and a van on Saturday afternoon.

The father of three and Clonmel native, and will be reposing at his Tipperary home on Tuesday before his funeral on Wednesday.

"Maurice passed away tragically on Saturday, following an accident. Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Loraine, sons Shane and Sam, daughter Holly, mother Bridie, brother Danny, sister Jackie (Dillon), brothers-in-law Paul and Andrew, sisters-in-law Teresa and Donna, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

"Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 K663) on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 3.00pm. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Society for Autism."