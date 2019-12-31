Wife of late Limerick businessman Ivan Cremins passes away

MAUD Cremins, wife of the late Limerick businessman Ivan Cremins has died.

A native of Cappamore, she had lived at the family home at Acraboy House, Monard in Tipperary. She died this Tuesday at Milford Care Centre.

Maud was extremely well known in Limerick and played a significant role in ensuring Ivan’s store in Caherdavin became one of the most popular in Limerick and was a landmark shop providing fresh produce daily.

Her husband Ivan died in August 2017 having run the store for almosy 40 years.

Maud is sadly missed by her loving daughter Kate, her son Christian; sisters Amelia, Mary and Treasa and brother Gerard.

She will repose at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (January 2) from 5.30-7.30pm. Her remains will arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday (January 3) for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff.

House private – Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice.