Deaths in Limerick - December 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Arnold (née Lyons) of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro,

On December 20, 2019, peacefully peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Ann, Mary, Irene, Bridget and James. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Louise, sons-in-law Eddie, Mike,Eddie, and Gerry, grandchildren David,Keith,Darragh,Shane, Emmet, Elysha, John, Amy, Evan and Dylan, great-grandchildren Amy, Jayden, Charley, Robyn and Keegan, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, December 22, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., from 4pm to 5:30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Monday, 23rd December, at 11 am with funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant, Askeaton

The death has occurred of William Brendan Hogan

Of Shelbourne Park, Shelbourne Road

Late of Hogans Butchers, William Street and Besco. On December 20, 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Olive. Dearly loved father of Frank, Kevin, Joan and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Kate and Helen, sons-in-law Eoin and Brian. grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Rachel, Stephen and Sean, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Karen Jouraveleff (née Price) of South Mall, Glin

Formerly Newport, South Wales (suddenly and peacefully) On December 19, 2019. Karen will be sadly missed by her beloved partner James, relatives and friends.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Karen's life at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94 C3C6) Sunday December 22nd at 5pm. Burial of Karen will take place on Monday December 23 at 11.30am in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath (née Ryan), of Ballyfaskin, Ballylanders

On December 20, 2019. Peacefully at home in the presence of her family Mary. Predeceased by her husband John, son-in-law Gary and brother Billy Ryan. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Michael and Andrew (Fermoy), daughters Margaret McQuade (Armagh), Bridie Murphy (Mitchelstown), Hannah Ryan (Galbally) and Julie Walsh (Kildorrery), adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Nelly and Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Sunday evening at Ryan's Funeral home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Anglelboro Church on Monday at 1.45pm for 2pm Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.