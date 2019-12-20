Deaths in Limerick - December 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Brian Lindsay, of Castleconnell

Unexpectedly at his home in Lanzarote. Reunited at last with his beloved wife, Jenny. Sadly missed by his sister Joann, brothers Cormac and Paul, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Neville (née Kilbridge), of Galway and Askeaton,

On December 18, 2019, peacefully.

Predeceased by her loving husband Christopher (Christie). brother and sisters. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerard and Sean, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Laura and Eimear, sister Peg, brother-in-law Paddy Fitzgerald (Loughill), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballysteen. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery

The death has occurred of Marian O’Connor (née Fannin)

Of Curraheen North, Askeaton and Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Formerly of Lissahully, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Passed away peacefully at her home on December 20, 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden, V94 H2AN on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Requim Mass in Cappagh Church on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at 4pm at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society of Ireland

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Rainsford

Of Annagh, Lisnagry

On December 19, 2019. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (O'Brien), son Gerard, daughters Carmel, Siobhan, Ann and Miriam, sisters Nancy (Hickey), Josephine (Kemp), Mary (Herbert), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday evening, December 21, from 5pm to 7.30pm, with removal to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 22, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard.

The death has occurred of Anne Kiely (née Mullins)

Of Lisnagry and Castletownbere, Co Cork

On December 18, 2019, suddenly at her daughters residence in Fedamore. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell, (V94 AWT7) on Sunday, December 22 from 4.30pm. with removal at 6pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday December 23 at 11.30am, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 p.m.