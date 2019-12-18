Deaths in Limerick - December 18 , 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Woulfe of Coole, Ballyhahill, Limerick. Michael Woulfe, Coole, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West, on December 17th 2019. Deeply regretted by his cousins, the Collins family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden, V94 H2AN, on Thursday (Dec 19th) from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Ballyhahill Church. Requiem Mass on Friday (Dec 20th) at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Greg Ryan of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick City,

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by sons Gary, Robert, their mother Mary, brothers Ken, Noel, grandchildren Leon, Abby, Kate and Callan,Daughters in law Annie and Fiona, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Nuala and Mary, all other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin Street, on Thursday from 5pm and 6.30pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor of 61 Roundwood Estate, Rosbrien, Limerick. Tom died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, children Thomas & Caitriona, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law John, grandchildren Kyle, Victoria, Ruan & baby Bronagh, sisters Theresa, Anna, Breda, Kathleen, Margaret & Eliza, brothers Dennis, John, Michael, Patrick, Richard & William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his siblings Mary, Kieran, & Eamonn.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Dec. 19th) from 5:30pm. Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Dec. 20th) at 11:30am. Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Christina Mulcahy (née Kilbridge) of St Joseph's Place, Limerick City, Limerick. Christina Mulcahy (née Kilbridge). Formerly of St Joseph’s Place, Limerick. Died peacefully on Tuesday, 17th December 2019. Predeceased by husband Michael and daughter Linda. Survived by sisters Bridie and Peg, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, her grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Thursday, 19th December, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballysteen for prayers at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 20th December, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital, Scariff, Co. Clare and St Camillus Hospital, Ennis Rd., Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine McGrath of Beverly Heights, Raheen, Limerick / Dungarvan, Waterford McGrath; Beverly Heights, Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Knockenpower, Colligan, Dungarvan, County Waterford, 17th December 2019, peacefully, in the tender care of staff of Padre Pio Rest Home, Cappoquin, County Waterford, Mary Catherine, deeply mourned by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Nora, nephews David, Michael, Patrick, Stephen and Edmond, grandnephew Daithí, extended family and friends. Mary Catherine is predeceased by her parents David and Nora, sisters Christine and Nuala.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Thursday evening, 19th December, from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Anne's Church, Colligan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy of Lucan, Dublin / Pallasgreen, Limerick. James (Jim), beloved husband of Vising, dear father of Noriana and Patrick, devoted grandfather of Jimmy, Julia and Moya and brother of the late Celia. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Éimhín, daughter-in-law Claire-Audrey, brother Harry, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on (Friday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on (Saturday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Columban Missionaries.

The death has occurred of Christopher Hanafin of Embury Close, Adare, Limerick / Askeaton, Limerick. The death has occurred of Christopher Hanafin late of Embury Close, Adare and previously of Askeaton, Co. Limerick. Christopher passed away in the presence of his loving family on the 17th of December. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mamie, Rena and Ina, brothers Oliver and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Thursday at Milford Hospice, Castletroy, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.