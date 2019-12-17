Deaths in Limerick - December 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Bruce Basheer of Garryknock, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

On December 16, 2019, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Dearly loved son of Dr. Basheer and Jean. Loving brother to Nigel and Sarah. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Fabienne, brother-in-law Gerry, nephew, nieces, extended family, friends and his beloved dog Milo.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty of Ballincurra Road

Late of Aer Rianta, Shannon. Predeceased by daughter Maura Fitzpatrick. Passed away in the precence of his loving family on the 16th of December. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty), sons Michael, Tom, David and Adrian, daughter Geraldine, grandchildren Orlagh, Darren, Joseph, Michael, Gavin, Emma, Luke, Brian, Ciara, Nadine and Aliza, daughters-in-law Jean, Sharon and Olga, sons-in-law John and Joe, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.00pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 10.30am with private funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Frank Doran, of Corcamore, Clarina

Late of Cement Ltd. Survived by son Gerard and daughters Patricia and Frances.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2:30pm, followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Griffin, of Glenagragra, Athea

On December 15, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jack and Mollie Griffin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Patjoe, Gerald, Chris, sisters Josephine, Peg and Lil, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin, V94 C3C6 on Wednesday, December 18, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Denis O'Farrell

Of Tinnakilla, Ballyhahill

Late of Clounties, Shanagolden. Peacefully at his home on December 16, 2019 in his 91st year surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Eileen, sons John, Paul and Donal, daughters Maureen and Breeda, sister Maureen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, kind friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 18 at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Nora Roche (née Daly)

Of the Old Cork Road, Charleville, Cork and Templeglantine

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Relict of Christopher, mother of the late Patricia and Veronica. Deeply and sadly regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen, Maura, Phil and Bernadette, sons Dan, Seamus and Padraig, beloved sister Philomena (Prendergast), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Malley Funeral Home (P56 T184) on Wednesday evening from 6pm until removal at 7.30 pm to Holy Cross Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral after to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita Toomey (née Geraghty)

Of Rootagh, Patrickswell

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Damian and Joe, daughters Eileen, Gráinne, Sinéad and Bláithín, grandchildren Aaron, Joe, Dara, Anne, Rían and Tallulah, sisters Phyllis and Ursula, sons-in-law Miles and Dave, daughters-in-law Liz and Emily, all other relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards in adjoing cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Ahern (née Dunne)

Of Cullinagh, Newcastle West and Glin

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff Killeline Nursing Home. Wife of the late Denis P. Deeply regretted by her nephew Jack, nieces Carmel, Monica, Gerardine, Bernadette and Bettina, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday, December 18 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 19 at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ben Whelan, of Rathbane



Late of Boart Hard Metals. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Ceire son Eamonn, grandchildren Dasiy and Poppy, daughter in-law Sally, sister Janet, brothers Eugene, Jim,Edward and Dermot, all other relatives neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Removal to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.00am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, for 1.00pm. Family flowers only, please.