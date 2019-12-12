Deaths in Limerick - December 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Eithne Ryan (née O'Carroll) Lanahrone Ave., Corbally, Limerick. December 12th 2019 peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Billy, Orla, Dervilla and Carol. Sister to Jack and the late Nancy, Donat, Meta, Joan, Mary and Patsy. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Anna, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Kelly, Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick, late of Irish Wire Products on12th December 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Daughter of the late Robert and Mary. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brother Paul. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom, Sean, Emmet, Pat and Bill, sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Mary, Vera, Mary and Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Arthur (Archie) Graham of Mayfly, Rivers, Castletroy. Formerly of Brooklawn, Lisnagry, Limerick. Arthur died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Dermot, Art, Emmet, Tom and the late Joseph. Pre-deceased by his sister Carmel & brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Joe, sister Margaret (Gilbert), daughters-in-law Esther, Noreen, Breda & Celine, grandchildren Aoife, Alison, Rebecca, Ben, Lara, Emily & Connor, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Friday (Dec. 13th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of John Coffey, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, December 8th 2019, suddenly. Beloved son of Eleanor and the late Jack. Dearly loved brother of Lenore, Joan, Claire, Fergal, Dermot and Kieran. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday on (18th December) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday (19th December) at 11.00am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. House private. Family flowers only, please.