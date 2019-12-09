Deaths in Limerick - November 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Nora Connolly (née McCarthy), of Ballycahill, Knocklong, and Ballylanders

Nora Connolly nee McCarthy, Ballycahill, Knocklong and formerly of Glenbrohane and Church Glen, Ballylanders and recently Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, step-daughters Margaret, Catherine and Patricia and step-sons David and John, nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Wednesday from 4:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Knight (née Fitzgerald) of Gotinstown, Ballykisteen, Tipperary Town and Pallasgreen

On December 8, 2019. Pauline, wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Raymond, daughters Aida and Mary, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Mavis Nolan, of Ballyanrahan East, Patrickswell

Late of Ballybrown School and Aer Rianta. On December 8, 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sister of the late Jimmy and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nuala, Chris and Olive, brothers Frankie and Benny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.