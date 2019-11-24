Deaths in Limerick - November 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Maura Egan (née Hennigan) of The Square, Dromcollogher, Limerick

Maura Egan (nee Hennigan) died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on November 23, 2019. Predeceased by her brothers Sean and Liam.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Anne Marie, son Eamonn, grandchildren Cian and Éanna, son in law Eugene, daughter in law Rebecca brother Séamus, sister Lís, brothers in law Thomás and Charlie, sisters in law Mary, Anna and Lilly and good friend Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Monday, November 25 from 5pm to 7pm. Reception into St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of James Giltenan, of Ballyallinan, Rathkeale

Peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home in the loving care of the staff. Predeceased by his wife Marge, brothers Edward and Patrick, sisters Catherine (Cusack) and Margaret ( Boyd). Survived by his sons Michael and Seamus, daughters Mariette, Grainne, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Anne, daughter-in-law Ruth, sons-in-law Mike, Eddie and William, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Magners Funeral home Rathkeale Monday from 6-8p.m. follwed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Kane

Deel Manor, Askeaton, Limerick

The death has occurred of Noel O'Kane of Deel Manor, Askeaton, Co. Limerick

On November 23, 2019. Father of the late Kevin and Aidan. Survived by his loving wife Kitty, sons Des and Mike, daughters Marion and Sinead, sister Claire, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, this Monday evening from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michele Sanzo, of Bruree, Kilmallock

Late of Velletri, Rome, Italy and Limerick School of Music.

Michele died peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his mother, sisters, brother and extended family in Italy and many friends in Limerick & Ireland.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, November 29 from 5pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 30 at 10am. Michele’s Remain with be repatriated back home to Italy. No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Dineen, of Mitchelstowndown, Knocklong

Peacefully, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Beloved husband of his recently deceased wife Nora (Roche). Sadly missed by his loving sons John, David and Richard, sister Betty, brother Dave, daughters-in-law Teresa and Felicity, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4, on Wednesday evening, November 27, from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong, on Thursday November 28, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Finn, of Henry Street, and Kilteely

On November 23, 2019 Peacefully at St Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her Son Andrew, grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives & friends

eposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Monday evening at 6.30pm with removal to Kilteely church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.