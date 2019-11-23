Deaths in Limerick - November 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Alice O’Connor (née Clarke), of Artane, Dublin and Limerick

In her 96th year, predeceased by her beloved husband Bill (ex Aer Lingus) and her daughter-in-law Mary O'Connor (Naughton), Limerick. Alice died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the wonderful staff, at The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick. She will be greatly missed by her children: Imelda, Kieron, Jennifer, Paul, Miriam, John and Dara, her grandchildren in Ireland, UK and Germany and her great-grandchildren. Loving remembered by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law (Ireland and USA), her good friends and kind neighbours in Dublin.

Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Monday, November 25 from 5:30-7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Howth Road, Killester, Dublin (DO5 P983) on Tuesday, November 26 at 10am, followed by interment in Fingal Cemetery, Malahide Road, Dublin.

The death has occurred of Ita Quinn (née Anglim), of Cappa House, Sixmilebridge, Clare and Killeedy

Peacefully, in Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis.

Late of Ballykenny, Killeedy, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sister of the late Tommy and Mary Joe. Deeply missed by her loving family, son Gerard, sister Eileen (USA), nieces Joan, Breed and Eileen, daughter-in-law Una, cousins, very kind friends Geraldine and Pa Fitzpatrick, extended family, neighbours and may friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge, this Sunday evening, November 24, from 6pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Finnachta's Church, Sixmilebridge. Funeral Mass on Mondat, November 25 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Finna Cemetery, Sixmilebridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Community Hospital.

The death has occurred of John Dineen, of Mitchelstowndown, Knocklong, Limerick

Peacefully, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by his wife Nora (Roche). Sadly missed by his loving sons John, David and Richard,daughters-in-law, brother Dave, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie Harty (née Hourigan) of Knockderk, Pallasgreen, Limerick

Formerly of Woodfarm, Dromkeen on November 22, 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of St Anthony's Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Rodger. Deeply regretted by her sons Denis and Declan, daughter Joan, daughter in law Noreen, granddaughter Vanessa, brother Timothy (Tadgh), sister Joan, sisters in law Breda and Chrissie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, this Sunday evening at 6pm with removal to Nicker Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.