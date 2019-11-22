Deaths in Limerick - November 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Lena Burke (née Gavin) of Dually, Newcastle West

Lena, wife of the late Bob, passed away peacefully at the Adare and District Nursing Home in the exceptional care of their compassionate staff on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of Carmel, Helen and Geraldine, and sons Michael, Frank and Philip, sons-in-law Pat, Maurice and Paul, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Venessa, grandchildren Saidhbh, Eabha, Blathnaid, Robert, Sophia, Eleanor, Adam and Emily, nieces, nephew, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West (V42 CD52) on Saturday, November 23, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West (V42 EN88) at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, November 24, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery, Churchtown, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. House private please. Lynch Undertakers, Newcastle West 069 62790.

The death has occurred of Frank Cox, of Mill Road, Corbally and Westport, Mayo and formerly Aer Lingus staff.

Frank died suddenly. Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Shane and Paul and brother to Michael, Geraldine and the late Padraig. Sadly missed by his family, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, November 25 from 5pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 26 at 11am. Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) O'Connor of Knocknaboula, Foynes, Limerick

In his 94th year. Surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Peg, Daughter in law Mary and son in law Liam Reidy.

Deeply Regretted by his Daughters Bridget (Reidy), Peggy (Scanlon), Mary (Moloney), Irene (O' Connor), Ann (Cadogan),Teresa (Waite), Sons Jim (Seamus), Pat and Eamon, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Relatives, Friends and Neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (V94 W 2N6) on Saturday, November 23 from 3.00pm to 6.00pm With Removal on Sunday Morning to The Church Of The Assumption, Loughill for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon with Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please and Donations if Desired to Friends of St Ita's and The Acute Medical Unit UHL.

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Donoghue (née Hughes), of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City,

Beloved mother of the late Eric, Caroline and Raymond.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband William, sons Willie and Garry, daughters Mary, Sabrina, Tracey, Lindsey and Mellisa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Seamus, Kenneth, Gerard, Shane & James, daughter-in-law Kathleen, all other relatives neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.00pm to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Cillian Gerard Shanahan of Ballyneety North, Pallasgreen, Offaly and Tipperary

On November 21, 2019, peacefully at home, Cillian Gerard, in his 2nd year; predeceased by his grandfather Paddy Shanahan and his aunt Claire Walsh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Myles and Michelle, brother Myles, grandparents Gerry and Marie Walsh, Tinnycross, Tullamore and Bernie Shanahan, Doon, aunts, uncles, godparents, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home (V94 WDF3) Saturday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden for Mass of the Angels on Sunday morning at 11am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Jack and Jill Foundation.

The death has occurred of Carmel Wilmot (née O'Dwyer)

of Rockfield, Rathkeale, Limerick

Unexpectedly at home. Dearly loved and deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Joseph, Mitchel, Damien, Gavin, Cian, daughters Lillian, Tracey, Marguerite, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Michael, Johnny, P.J., Thomas, sister Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in Peace. Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Sunday from 5-7p.m followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Alfred (née Meade) of Cummeen, Adare

On November 20, 2019, unexpectedly at home. Beloved wife of Bertie. Dearly loved mother of John, Linda, Ken, Victor, Norman, Olivia, and Yvonne. Sister of the late Maude. Sadly missed by her loving sister Nanette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Adare on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Old Cemetery Adare.

The death has occurred of Anthony Tony Benn of Moylish Road, Ballynanty, Limerick

Late of the Gas Works.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Stephen, sisters Mary and Breada, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am, Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sean Duffy of Castleconnell, Ennis and Rathfarnham, Dublin

On November 20, 2019 Predeceased by his loving mother Jacinta O'Brien and loving father Pat Duffy, grandfathers Jack O'Brien and Paddy Duffy. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Fergus and Jack Lyons, Liam, Ashlinn, Niall & Lia Duffy, grandmothers Lil O'Brien and Maureen Duffy, uncles Colm, Brendan, Kevin and Martin, aunts Anna and Stephanie, relatives and many friends.

Reposing this Saturday at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis Street, Ennis, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of SS Peter & Paul, Ennis, on Sunday at 1 o'clock followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery.