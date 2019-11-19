Deaths in Limerick - November 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Boyle (née Mc Namara), of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick and Bodyke, Clare

Peacefully, in the tender care of all the Staff of the Shannon Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, mother of the late Thomas, great-grandmother of the late baby Presley. Very deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Pat and Denis, daughters Mary and Margaret, daughters-in-law Caroline and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, November 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass Thursday, November 21 at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred of Patsy Bresnan, of Ballinagrana, Kilteely and Roches Mills, Dock Road, Limerick.

Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin on the November 18. Deeply regretted by his loving family, kind neighbours, loyal work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cill Bhride Community Centre, Kilteely V94 XROX on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid at 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Byrne of Colbert Park, Janesboro

Late of Irish Cement.

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Noreen Curtin, Diane Ahern and Hazel Mc Donnell, sons Ger and Robert, grandchildren, sister Margaret Fitzgerald, brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, November 21 from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Friday November 22 at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Dorothy McCormack (née Webster), of Cabinteely, Dublin, Waterford, Limerick and Wicklow

Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019, in her 91st year, in the outstanding care of the staff at Blainroe Lodge Nursing Home, Wicklow, wife of the late E. G. L (Ted) McCormack, mother of Heather (Flockhart), Carol (Goveia) and the late John; Dorothy will be sadly missed by her daughters, her brother Donny Webster, grandchildren Ian, Alan, Sara, Sophie and Jade, son-in-law sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm in Kill O’ The Grange Parish Church, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin followed by Committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice can be made at the church or online at www.wicklowhospice.ie.

The death has occurred of Liam Reidy, of Ballyhahill. On November 18, 2019.,

Surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved Husband of Bridget (nee O’Connor), Loving Father of William, Mairead (Gavin) and Marie (Fitzgerald), Proud Grandad of his eight grandchildren, Brothers Pat and John, Sisters Nora (Rooney), Maureen (Long), Bridget (Cannon), Josephine (Brown), Daughter in Law Caroline, Sons in Law Noel and Brendan, Father In Law Ned O’Connor, Brothers In Law, Sisters In Law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden this Wednesday evening November 20th from 5pm-8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, November 21 at 12 Midday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyhahill with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Family Flowers only Please. Donations if desired to The Renal Unit, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bernie O'Gorman (née McElligott), of Village, Kilmeedy, Limerick

Died on November 18. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Melissa, son Niall, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Ava and Lucy, father-in-law Sean, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday, November 19, from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeedy on Wednesday, November 20, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ward 4B in UHL.

The death has occurred of Frances O’Halloran (née Healy), of Woodview Park and late of Hyde Road

Frances died peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Paul and loving sister to Chris, June, Jean, Paul, Brian and the late Raymond. Sadly missed by her family, special friends Geraldine and Dolores, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Wednesday, November 20 from 5pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 7pm. Funeral on Thursday, November 21 after 11am Mass Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Kitty O’Shaughnessy (née Quinn) of Kilmacud Park, Stillorgan, Dublin and Rathkeale

On November 16, 2019. (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Foxrock Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Ted and much loved mother to Jean, Tony, Andy, and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Phil and Gerard, daughter-in-law Erica, granddaughter Niamh, nieces, nephew, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilmacud with burial thereafter in Deansgrange Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.