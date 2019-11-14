Deaths in Limerick - November 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Clarke (née Mc Namara), of Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road, Limerick City

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, under the exceptional care of Dr Cullen and the Homecare Team of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Ger Clarke and mother of the late baby Stephen. Much loved mother of Sandra Murphy and cherished grandmother of Stephen and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, sisters Geddy, Helen and Phyllis, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special friend of the recently deceased Doris Fahy.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, November 17, from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday, November 17 at 11am followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Anne Collins (née Leahy) of Glounthaune, Cork, Emly, Tipperary and Kilfinane

Formerly of Spa Hill, Kilfinane, Limerick. On November 12, 2019, unexpectedly, Much adored wife of Mike, cherished sister of Liz (Creamer), (Emly, Co. Tipperary), dear sister-in-law of Paul and loving daughter of the late Roger and Mary.

Deeply mourned by her heartbroken husband and family, parents-in-law Dick and Mary Collins, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire (Eircode T45 XP02) on Friday evening from 5pm until Removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co, Cork.

The death has occurred of Esther Fitzgerald (née Howard), of Meelick Road, Ballynanty

Late of Clancy Strand. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Wife of the late John Quane and Seamus Fitzgerald. Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Edward and his wife Mary-Ann, Gerard and his partner Siobhan, daughter Annette & her partner Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday, November 15, from 4pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Saturday (Nov. 16th) at 12.30pm with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

The death has occurred of Michael Higgins, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Peacefully, at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Jacqueline, son Jason, grandchildren Demi and Lee, great-granddaughter Courtney-Raye, mother Peg, sister Teresa, brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday, November 15 from 4.30pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Saturday, November 16, at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Lily O'Carroll, of No.1 St. Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Limerick

On November 14, 2019, unexpectedly at her residence. Deeply mourned by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Dalys Funeral Home, Dromcollogher, on Saturday 16 from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, on Sunday 17 for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Czeslaw Winiarczyk, of Briarfield, Castletroy

Czeslaw died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Dearest husband of Danuta and loving father of Kasper and Maya. Sadly missed by his family and friends in Limerick and Poland.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, November 16 at 11am followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) Egan (nee O'Connor), of Bishop Court, Newcastle West, and Carrigkerry

Passed away peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday, November 13.

Kit, predeceased by her husband Tommy, is sadly missed by her sons Michael, Seamus and David, daughter Margaret, brothers Michael and Moss, sisters Peig, Joan, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren Vivien, Liam and Shane, all her extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday to Carrigkerry Church to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.