Deaths in Limerick - November 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donovan, Castleview Garden’s, Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Ranks and well known for the Padre Pio Relic. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearest husband of Marie and loving father of Marian, Patrick & the late Jacqueline, Sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Nov. 13th) from 6:30pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 8pm. Funeral on Thursday (Nov. 14th) after 1pm Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Nangle, nee O'Brien, Howth Road, Dublin and formerly, O'Connell Street, Limerick City, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Monday 11th November surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband, Shane, daughter Deirdre Ferguson, Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim, her sons John and Derek, Dublin, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law, Gail and Monica, grandchildren Daire, Corey and Sonny, sisters Margaret, Mary and Philly, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Removal to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin, arriving at 3 o'clock on Wednesday 13th November. Funeral Mass on Thursday 14th November in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen Duffy (née Clear), North Circular Road, Limerick.11th November 2019, peacefully in the tender care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Much loved mother of Rhona (Patterson), Irene (Gallagher), Edward, Creina (Deeney), Robert, Yvonne (Saunders), Natalie (McGowan) and Ruth. Adored Aga to her 17 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving brother Des Clear, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Ave, Limerick. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI.