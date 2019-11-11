Deaths in Limerick - November 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Carmel Sheehan, Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick City.

Carmel died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Ger, adored mother of Linda, Gerard, Darren, Jason & the late baby Karen and super-gran to Kate, Carrie, Alex, Adam, Max, Anna, Dylan, Ava & Zoe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Caroline, Sally & Clare, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, (New) Mortuary on Wednesday (Nov. 13th) from 5:30pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 7pm. Funeral on Thursday (Nov. 14th) after 11am Mass to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Dave (David) O'Connell, Morenane, Kilcornan.



Dave (David) O'Connell of Morenane, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick. Aged 87 years. Died peacefully in the care of Milford Hospice on the 11th of November 2019. Survived by his loving wife Marie (Marian), sons David and Mark, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Curtis, Dominique, David, Tyrese, Angelique, brother Larry, sister-in-law Biddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday the 12th of November. Mass at 12 noon Wednesday the 13th of November. Followed by burial at Kilcornan Cemetery. Please no flowers, donations to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eileen KING (née Sheehy), Tullig South, Templeglantine.



Eileen King (nee Sheehy), Tullig South, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at her residence, in the presence of her family, on Monday November 11th. 2019.

Eileen, wife of the late Jim, is very deeply regretted by her sons Eugene, Eamonn and Brian, daughters Mary, Mairéad and Helena, brother Mossie (Co. Clare), sister Joan (U.S.A.), daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, cousins and all her other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of Anthony Keane

St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West, late of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate.

Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Dominic & Willie and sister Ita, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.00pm to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Marie Hourigan (née O'Regan), 7, Hillview Drive, Caherconlish.



Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Denny, sons, daughters, mother, brothers, eleven grandchildren, daughters-in-law, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (Nov. 13th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Thursday (Nov. 14th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Danagher, Derryknockane, Rosbrien, Limerick.



Peacefully, at Adare & District Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, sons Denis, Robert, Brendan & Eamon, daughter Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Nicola & Jackie, son-in-law Craig, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (Nov. 11th) from 6pm to 7.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass Tuesday (Nov. 12th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carmel Corcoran (née Armstrong), Ballysheedy, Limerick/Mayo. Late of Ballysheedy, County Limerick, Manulla, County Mayo, and formerly of Limerick Institute of Technology.

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick in the presence of her loving family, in her 79th year, and in the exceptional care of the staff of the I.C.U. Dearly beloved wife of Des and cherished mother of Tom, Niall, Serena and Sue. Very deeply regretted by her brother Tom, sister Mary, sister-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Christine, sons-in-law Declan and Keith, grandchildren Malie, Conor, Cadhla, Róisín, Ruairí, Cormac and the late Aoife, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday (Nov. 12th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Nov. 13th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.#

The death has occurred of John Bourke, Mitchelstowndown, Knocklong.



Bourke, John, Mitchelstowndown, Knocklong, Co Limerick, peacefully at Beechlodge Nursing Home, Bruree on 11th November 2019. Predeceased by his wife Bridget, deeply regretted by his sons Tom, PJ and Brendan, daughters Joan and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co Limerick V35 V5R6 on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Joseph's Church, Knocklong. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Barry, Gortacloona, Knockainey/Hospital



Michael Barry, Gortacloona House, Knockainey, Hospital, Co. Limerick. Michael passed away peacefully, 9 November, 2019, in his 99th year, in the tender loving care of the staff of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, in the presence of his beloved wife Dolores (Keane). Sadly missed by his wife, sisters in law Patricia & Joan, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and a large circle of kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey this Thursday (14 November) from 4pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (15 November) at 11.30am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.