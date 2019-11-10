Deaths in Limerick - November 10, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Michael Barry of Gortacloona, Knockainey. Late of Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Dolores (Keane) and sisters-in-law Patricia and Joan, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and a large circle of kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Davern Undertakers.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Fossy Dunne of Rockstown, Fedamore.

Beloved son of the late Frankie and Kathleen Dunne. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Catherine, Geraldine, Jacqueline and Susan; brothers Jimmy and Pat, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, other relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore at 12noon with burial afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Galway Clinic) of Brendan Hannan of Thornfield, Monaleen, Limerick. Late Engineer at Green Isle Foods.

Darling husband of Briona (Hassett). Adoring father of Alexandra. Loving father-in-law of Eric Clancy. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Kevin, Eugene, Kieran, sisters Mary and Rosaleen, mother-in-law Peig (Hassett), extended family and friends.

Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick Kennavane of Lilac Court, Keyes Park.

Beloved partner of the late Anne Fogarty. Mourned by Caroline and the Fogarty Family.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to Holy Family Church, Southill.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Meade (née O'Dwyer) of Lissard, Galbally.

Predeceased by her husband Billy; sisters Chrissie and Annie, brother Denny and grandchild Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Anthony (Ballyduff, Ballylanders), William and Paul (Galbally); daughter Christina (Chris Fahey, Galbally); brothers Jimmy (Castleblaney), Tommy (Lattin), son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Honor, Carol and Sinéad, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Killian, Shelley, Aisling, Ciara, Megan, Molly, Lee, Lucy, Leah and Shannon, special family friends Maggie, Donie, Eoin, Cathal, Pam, Mary O'Dea, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at Galbally Church on Monday at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Isabel (Isa) O'Byrne (née Darcy) of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Davis Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Donnie. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Eddie; daughters-in-law Yvonne and Jane; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special friend Eileen, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John O'Dwyer of Ballinveala, Crecora.

Beloved husband of the late Johanna and very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family Caroline (Fitzgerald), Rosaline, Anthony, Jacqueline and Michelle, son-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Naomi, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jim and Ted, sisters Peg, Mary and Bridget, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home (V94 Y9K8) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm with remains arriving at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora on Wednesday for 11:30am Requiem Mass.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Palliative Care team.

The death has occurred of John O'Halloran of Kenyon Avenue, Kileely. Late of St. Camillus’ Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Ennistymon, Co. Clare.

Beloved husband of the late Noreen and loving father of Eileen, Noreen, Christina, Mary, Ann, Georgina and Sabrina, John, Michael, Martin, Francis and the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by his children, sister, brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm with Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (November 12) after 11am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell) of Regina Redington (née Gill) of Monaleen, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Glenamaddy, Galway.

Much loved wife of the late Martin and mother of John, Wynette, Murt, Joe and Gina. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Michael, Fr. Tom (Fr. Oswald OFM), Fr. Des, Bill and Séan. Sadly missed by her sister Maeve (Hughes), sons-in-law Dick and Malachy, daughters-in-law Colette and Grania, grandchildren Anna, Richard, Oisín, Jim, Kate, Alannah and Cliona, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm with Removal to Monaleen Church on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterward in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Grimes of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of United Drug and Shelbourne AFC.

Beloved husband of Antoinette and dearly loved father of Robert and the late Dermot and Valerie.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Jack, Ben, Adam, Lucy and Sam, brother Jackie, sisters, Esther, Rita, Noreen and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains will arrive at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Private cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Waungron Nursing Home, Wales) of The Rt. Rev. Daniel Joseph Mullins of Clovers, Kilfinane, Limerick. Formerly for Cork and former Bishop of Menevia (1987-2001).

Dearly beloved son of the late Timothy and Mary. Brother of Canon Eddie Joe and the late Bernie, Eileen and Tadhg. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

Reception into St Joseph’s Cathedral, Convent St. Swansea, SA1 2BX will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 6pm with Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15 at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Crypt in St Joseph’s Cathedral.

A remembrance Mass will be held at a later date in Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Keeffe of Shannabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Marie, Annette, Jackie, brothers Donal & Gerard, sister in law Laura, all other relatives, neighbours and friends,

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am at St Munchins Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver cemetery.

No flowers please, donation if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford care centre.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Shea (née Cavanagh) of Clare Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Terence (Terry) O'Shea. Very deeply regretted by her sons Terence, Sean, George and Joseph, daughters Sally and Marguerita. grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Liz, Jane, Chris and Mairead, son-in-law John, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am at St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road.with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.