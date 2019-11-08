Deaths in Limerick - November 8, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Grimes of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of United Drug and Shelbourne AFC.

Beloved husband of Antoinette and dearly loved father of Robert and the late Dermot and Valerie.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Jack, Ben, Adam, Lucy and Sam, brother Jackie, sisters, Esther, Rita, Noreen and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with Removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Private cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Mary Houlihan (née Hanley) of Manor Court, Adare, Late of Morenane, Croom and Manister.

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dear mother of the late Ger. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Noreen and Anne, son William, sister Nora, sons-in-law John and Dan; adoring grandchildren Eoin, Paul, William Anthony, Patricia, Ann, Niamh and Aoife; great-grandson Sean, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Saturday from 7pm with Removal at 8:15pm to St. Michael’s Church, Manister.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at MIlford Care Centre) of Mary Mangan of Elm Park, Croom.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Pat, sons Philip and John; daughters Annette and Natasha; stepchildren Maria, Anthony, Aidan, Iggy and Mike, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare on Saturday at 12.15pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Waungron Nursing Home, Wales) of The Rt. Rev. Daniel Joseph Mullins of Clovers, Kilfinane, Limerick. Formerly for Cork and former Bishop of Menevia (1987-2001).

Dearly beloved son of the late Timothy and Mary. Brother of Canon Eddie Joe and the late Bernie, Eileen and Tadhg. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

Reception into St Joseph’s Cathedral, Convent St. Swansea, SA1 2BX will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 6pm with Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15 at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Crypt in St Joseph’s Cathedral.

A remembrance Mass will be held at a later date in Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Keeffe of Shannabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Marie, Annette, Jackie, brothers Donal & Gerard, sister in law Laura, all other relatives, neighbours and friends,

Reposing at Cross's funeral home on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Munchins Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver cemetery.

No flowers please, donation if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford care centre.

The death has occurred (at Milford Care Centre) of Laurence (Larry) Callaghan of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury. Late of Wheatfield Crescent, Clondalkin County. Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving children Sharon, Kim, Laurence, Yvonne and Angela; grandchildren Kelly, Gavin, Nicole, Jake, Chelsea, Kayleigh, Scott, Ava and Chloe; great-grandson Darragh, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Thomas Cusack of Corcamore, Clarina.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearest father of Colette Smith, Elaine and Michelle Sexton, sons-in-law Richard, Joe and Kevin, grandchildren, brother Anthony, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Saturday to St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown for 11.30am Mass followed by burial at Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

The death has occurred of Rose Hassett (née O'Connor) of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Scart, Gortatlea, County Kerry.

Wife of the late PJ Hassett. Dearly loved mother of Jim, Gerard, and Donna. Daughter of the late Thomas and Hannah O’ Connor. Sister of the late Joan, Nora, Eileen, Mary, Tom and John-Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Ellen, Niamh, Aidan, daughter-in-law Carrie, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in O’ Brennan Cemetery, Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry.

Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Nancy Leahy (née O' Carroll) of Knockea, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Leahy NT and loving mother of John, Michael, Meta, Mary, Donat, Eamonn, Bob and Ann.

Adored Gran to Aidan, Diarmuid, John, Darragh, Barry John, Cian, Sean, Aine, Ciara, Conor, Jack, Robert, Ian and Emma. Great grandmother to Sam, Lily, Dan and Ava.

Mother-in-law to Anne, Angela, Denis, Majella, Siobhan, Emi and John. Sister to Eithne, Jack and the late Donat, Meta, Joan, Mary and Patsy. Sadly missed by her family, neighbours at Knockea and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at Knockea Church at 11am with burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Neenan of Broadford, Limerick. Late of the The Old Forge Bar and member of the Irish Hereford Breed Society Council.

Beloved husband to Helen (neé O'Shea) and loving father to Jim, Ben, Maura Cregan and Helen. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Robbie, Lucy, John, Ellie, Oisín and Peadar, sisters Kathleen Barry, Mary Ryan and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm with Removal, on Sunday, to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Josephine O'Regan (née Costello) of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell.

Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Noreen, Cathy, Bettyann, Mary and Josephine, brother Pat, sisters Maureen and Peggy, sons-in-law Denis, Timmy, Paul and Mike, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswel lat 2pm with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Shea (née Cavanagh) of Clare Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Terence (Terry) O'Shea. Very deeply regretted by her sons Terence, Sean, George and Joseph, daughters Sally and Marguerita. grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Liz, Jane, Chris and Mairead, son-in-law John, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm to 6.30pm with Removal afterwards to St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery) of Kathleen (KATE) RYAN (née QUISH) of Keeloges, Galbally.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her loving family, Noreen (Fitzgerald), Jim Ryan, Geraldine (Blackburn), Patricia (Coakley), Kitty (Catherine, Johnson) and Thomas (T. Ryan) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda (Fogarty, Glenbrohane) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Frasers Funeral Home, Galbally, this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into Christ the King Church, Galbally, on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.