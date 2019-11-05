Deaths in Limerick - November 5, 2019

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Brooklyn Colbert of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Wayne and Sonia; brothers Thomas and Carter, grandmother Terry Colbert, the Aylmer grandparents, great-grandmother Annette, aunts, uncles in particular his uncle Noel, cousins, other relatives and his fellow class mates at JFK School.

House private please.

Funeral arriving at St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street for 11am Mass on Friday with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Family Project, Bedford Row, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully in the UK) of John Joseph Kavanagh of St. Munchin's Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine Patricia (Patsy) Nee Hogan and very deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Frances, Mary, Anne, Una, Helena and Jackie; grandchildren Shane, Kieran, Eamon, Eowen, Corrie, Ciaràn, Paul, Mike, Jeff, Niamh, Joshua, Nathan, Jonathan, Colm, Joe, Charlie, Jake and Emily; great-grandchildren, brother James, sister Delia, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday from 4.30pm to 6pm, with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Friday (November 8) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Leo of Synge Drive, Kincora Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by his daughter Michelle and brothers Christy and Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy), son Michael, daughter Susan, grandchildren Michael, Rachel, Darren and Brian, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Pat, sisters Phyllis, Noreen and Ann, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to the Holy Family Church, Southill.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Mary Davis (née Mulkeen) of Knocknagurteeny, Murroe. Late of Chicago and formerly of Kildarra, Tulrahan, County Mayo.

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vona Walsh, brothers Jim, Pat, Martin and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday (November 8) from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Abington Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tim Lyons of Inniscarra, Cork. Late of Millmount, Kilmallock; Collins Barracks and ONE.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters and beloved husband of Siobhan and loving father of Imelda, Orla, Stephen, Martina, Antoinette and Claire.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law Tommy, Richard and Danny, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Maura and Frances, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Wednesday at 6.30pm to the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 7) at 12.30pm followed by burial at St James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd, Cork.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Gerard O'Doherty of Glencullen, Fermoy, Cork. Formerly of South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Anne (nee McInerney) and dear father of Kim, Amy and Ian.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, Amy’s partner Jamie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues at Cork Plastics, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy on Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm with Funeral Service on Thursday at 2pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice, Cork.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John (Sean) O'Doherty of Clareview Avenue, Dublin Road, Limerick. Late of Carey’s Road, Rene Cusack’s and Clover Meats.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Terry, daughter Mary, sons Paul, Gerard and Conor, brother Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10:30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.