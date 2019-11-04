Deaths in Limerick - November 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Davis (Nee Mulkeen), Mary, Knocknagurteeny, Murroe, Co. Limerick , Chicago and formerly of Kildarra, Tulrahan, Co. Mayo. November 3rd 2019 peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vona Walsh, brothers Jim, Pat, Martin and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 8th November from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday 9th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tim Lyons (Inniscarra and late of Millmount, Kilmallock) On November 4th 2019, peacefully at his home, Tim (late of Collins Barracks and UNO), predeceased by his brothers and sisters, beloved husband of Siobhan and loving father of Imelda, Orla, Stephen, Martina, Antoinette and Claire. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law Tommy, Richard and Danny, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Maura and Frances, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Tuesday (5th November) with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday (6th) at 6.30pm to the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass on Thursday (7th) at 12.30pm followed by funeral to St James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Doherty of Glencullen, Fermoy, Cork / South Circular Road, Limerick. Gerard passed away unexpectedly at his home, beloved wife of Anne (nee Mc Inerney), and dear father of Kim, Amy and Ian. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, Amy’s partner Jamie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues at Cork Plastics, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy Wednesday 7.00.pm. – 8.00pm. Public Funeral Service Thursday at 2.00.pm. at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice, Cork.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) O'Doherty of Clareview Avenue, Dublin Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Carey’s Road, Rene Cusack’s & Clover Meats. John (Sean) died peacefully at Hospice Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Terry, daughter Mary, sons Paul, Gerard & Conor, brother Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, his nine adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre (new) Mortuary on Wednesday (Nov. 6th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Nov. 7th) at 10:30am. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.