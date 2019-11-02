Deaths in Limerick - November 2, 2019

The death has occurred of Lucy Sheahan (née McInerney) Pollough, Croom, Limerick. Lucy died peacefully at Mallow General Hospital on November 2nd. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Jimmy, Fr. Rory and Sean and her sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by her husband Dan, son Sean, daughter Mary (Hayden), Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Cathal, Thomas, Darragh, Nicholas and Katie, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St.Peter & Paul's Church, Banogue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel McLoughlin, Coolistighe, Clonlara, Clare / Limerick / Mayo. Late of Mayo and Cable & Wireless. Noel died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home. Noel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dor, children Maeve, Pat and Mairéad, grandchildren Ellen, Eva, Cillian, Erin & Hugh, daughter-in-law Cathy, sons-in-law Peter & Eoghan, brothers John, Pat & Eddie, sister Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by brothers Frank & Cyril.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Nov. 3rd) from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving at Clonlara Church on Monday (Nov. 4th) for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in Doonass Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or Irish Cancer Society. (click on charity to donate online)

The death has occurred of Dan (Donal) Frawley, Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Donal died peacefully in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Joan and much-loved father of Anne, David, Eleanor and Don. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, Michael and Steven, daughters-in-law Niamh and Sonya, grandchildren Maeve, Aisling, Aoife, Cathal, Evan, Conor and Sam, sister Myra and brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Margaret, brothers Gerard and Harold.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home on Monday (Nov. 4th) from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Nov. 5th) at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine Fitzgerald. Boher Lode, Ballyneety, Limerick. Mary Catherine Fitzgerald, (Roseville Nursing Home, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Boher Lode, Ballyneety , Co. Limerick.) November 2nd 2019 peacefully at University hospital Limerick. Beloved sister of the late Jack Fitzgerald. Sadly missed by her loving brother Des and Paddy, sister-in-law, nieces nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Church, Knockea, this Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.