Deaths in Limerick - October 31, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Sean Tuohy, of Patrickswell, peacefully in the loving care of St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Brother of the late Seamus and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Larry, sister-in-law Maureen, nephew John and his wife Lorraine, nieces Blaithin and her husband Andrew, Linda and Jane, grandnephews, extended family and friends

Reposing at St. Pauls Nursing Home, Dooradoyle this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Crecora Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterward in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Johnny Jack Kennelly of Glensharrold, Carrigkerry, Co. Limerick, suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, October 30th 2019. Founder member of Glensharrold Wrenboys. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Aherne and Margaret 'Bob' Duffy. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Hugh, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton this Friday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Carrigkerry. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena Foley (Nee Keogh), of Bishopscourt, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her loving husband James, brothers John Keogh and Billy Keogh. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Pat Joe Keogh, Kilfinny, Adare, Co. Limerick, sister-in-law Kathleen Keogh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Saturday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

The death has occurred of Conchessa (Connie) Dundon (née Earlie) of Askeaton, County Limerick and Curtane, Gort, County Galway. Died peacefully on October the 30th surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff of Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Beloved wife of the late PJ. Predeceased by her son John and daughter Fiona (O'Callaghan). Loving mother to Theresa, Ger, Peter, Paula, Des and Eithne. Sadly missed by her family: her brother Paddy and sisters Ethna, Sr. Cecilian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Peter's home, at Toomdeely, Askeaton, V94 RFV4 on Friday November the 1st from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November the 2nd, at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.