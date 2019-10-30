Deaths in Limerick - October 30, 2019

The death has occurred of John Tierney, of The Hill, Kilmallock, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by brother David. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Breda and loving father of Zhenya & Elena. Sadly missed by all of his loving family including siblings Mary-Frances, Leo, Michael, Donal, Pasqueline & Philomena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home Kilmallock Thursday 31st October between 5:00pm and 7:00pm, followed by removal to S.S Peter & Paul’s Church Kilmallock. Requiem mass Friday 1st November at 12noon. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath (née Hudner), of Listellick North, Tralee, Kerry / Effin, Limerick / Cork, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, UHK on October 29th, 2019, beloved wife of Peter and dear mother of Brian and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving brother Jackie Hudner (Effin), sisters Joan O'Connell (Perry Court, Limerick) and Nora Sheedy (Freemount, Co. Cork), loving family, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Jimmy Hudner and sister Chrissie O’Gorman (Milford, Co. Cork).

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.