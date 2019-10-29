Deaths in Limerick - October 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Peggy Kirby (née Bermingham), of Hillcrest, Ballylanders, Limerick

Peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4 this Wednesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 7pm. to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tanya Lewis of Ballyvalley House, Killaloe, Clare / Limerick

Ballyvalley House, Killaloe, Co. Clare and late of Stradbally House, Parteen.

October 27, 2019 following a long illness. Very deeply regretted by her partner Stephen, son Christian, parents Vivienne & Harry (Hal), stepchildren Adam and Rachel. Sadly missed by her loving family, other relatives & a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, October 31 from 5pm to 6.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday, November 1 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Rose Manifold (née Flanagan), of Lisenair, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City

On October 28, 2019, suddenly. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Arthur. Dearly loved mother of Gaye, Ger, Dorothy, Arty, Aileen, Dermot and the late Claire and David. Grandmother to the late Baby Luke. Sadly missed by her brother Brendan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, extended family and friends.

The death has occurred of Teresa Murphy (née Tierney), of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West

Suddenly, at St. Ita’s Hospital on October 28. Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, sons David, Jimmy, Dereck and Barry, daughters Ann-Marie and Aisling, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday, November 1 from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Orchard Unit, St. Ita’s Hospital

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Keeffe (née Downes), of Roseville, Naas, Kildare and Pallaskenry, Limerick

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Suzanne, son David, daughter-in-law Gráinne, brother John, grandchildren Darren, Barry and Lorraine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her much loved siblings Kathleen, Margaret, Bridget, Marie Hallinan, Thomas, James and Joe.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan of Bruree, Limerick

John died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick on October 28. He is survived by his brothers James and Denis, lifelong friends Patricia and Joan, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Wednesday October 30, for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clancy, of Mill Hill and Kilfinane

On October 28, 2019, Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Milford Hospice, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Helen, sadly missed by his Five sons Pat, Tony, Kevin, Kieran and Brendan, their partners, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends. RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane, this Wednesday evening from 6-8pm, followed by removal to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Funeral Mass this Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. family flowers only, donations to Milford Hospice Limerick

The death has occurred of P.J. (Peter Joseph) Galvin, of South Claughaun Road, Garryowen, and Clonlara, Clare

Former Housing Superintendent, Limerick City Council

P.J. died (peacefully) at Riverdale House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Bernie, dearest father of Maureen, Bernadette (Kiely), Deirdre (O’Keeffe) and Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Seamus, sons-in-law Tony & Jimmy, daughter-in-law Amanda, his ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, October 30 from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St John’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 31 at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.