Deaths in Limerick — October 28, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Seamus Slattery, of O’Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City.



Late of Treaty Sarsfield, Rathbane Golf Club and Tuam. Seamus died peacefully at Beechlodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Maeve & dearest father of Carmel, Simon and the late Fiona, Kevin & Niall. Sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren Stacey, Ali, Meghan, Amy Orla & Cian, great-grandchildren James & Mikey, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Nikky, sister Sr. Loretto, brother Simon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Oct. 30th) from 7pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Oct. 31st) at 11am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Moore (née Crawford), of Cosgrove Park.



Very deeply loved and sadly missed by her husband Bob, daughters Samantha and Celine, sons Garry, Thomas and Greg. Grandchildren, great grandchildren , sisters Kathleen and Stella, brothers Martin and Gerard, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, many nieces, nephews grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Tuesday (29th October) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm, with removal afterwards to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Wednesday (30th October) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anton Kleiser, of Thomas Street, Limerick City, and Meelick, Clare. Anton Kleiser passed away at Ennis General Hospital, peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family in his 84th year. Anton, beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Louise, Antoinette, Sharon, Elinor and Annmarie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Carl and sister’s Elinor, Louise, brother-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Jason, Andrew, Emma, Finn, Ethan, Ronan and Ciaran, sons-in-law Darren, Fintan and Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at John The Baptist Church, Meelick for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Hehir (née McInerney) of Island Road. Bernadette died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Mick. Sadly missed by her loving sons Philip, Sean, Mike and Fergal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Oct 29th) from 6pm. Removal to St.Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Oct 30th) at 12.30pm. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Finn), of Convent Road, Bruff. Mary Fitzgerard nee Finn of Convent Road, Bruff, passed away peacefully at The University Hospital, Limerick on 28th October 2019. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her sister Pauline, brothers Mossie and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5:30pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 0'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Earls, of Knockhill, Caherdavin, peacefully in the Lakes Nursing Home Killaloe. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply missed by his family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater this Wednesday evening (30th October) from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to Caherdavin Church. Funeral Mass Thursday (31st October) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

The death has occurred of Hazel Costello, of Oakpark, Tralee, Kerry / Athea, Limerick. Hazel Costellodied peacefully, at University Hospital, Kerry on October 27th 2019, beloved sister of Maureen Lambe (Dublin), Helen Shanahan (Tralee), Tony (Athea) and Yvonne Daly (Crecora) and sister-in-law of the late Brendan Shanahan. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law Donal and Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.15 to 6.15 pm. Removal at 6.15 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.