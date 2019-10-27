Deaths in Limerick — October 27, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Eileen Mary O'Connor (née Clancy), of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally/Pennywell, peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Dearly loved mum of Eileen, Ciaran, Yvonne, Declan & Eoin. Eileen Mary, will be dearly missed by her children, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Jim & Alan, daughters-in-law Tina, Veronica & Tracy, brother Martin & his wife Carmel, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Eileen Mary, was a daughter of the late Martin & Mary Clancy and sister of the late John Clancy & Catherine (Kitty) Barry.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Oct. 30th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (Oct. 31st) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred of Margaret Keane (née Madigan), of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Richard Keane. Very deeply regretted by her son David, daughters Marian & Catherine, ten grandchildren, sons-in-law Andy & Alan, daughter-in-law Louise, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Oct. 29th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Oct. 30th) at 12.30pm with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Claire Healy, Late of "Carrig Beag", Rockmore House, Athenry and Caherdavin, Limerick. Public Heath Nurse. Suddenly and peacefully at home. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Des, Morgan and Johnny, sisters Jane, Bernadette, Carmel and Agnes, brother in-law Tim, sisters in-law Mary, Anne, Maureen and Francis. cousin Jean Joyce (Tuam), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighgbours and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Athenry, on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinsons Association.

The death has occurred of Mary Davern, of Ballycahill, Hospital/Knocklong. Mary passed away peacefully (27 Oct. 19) at her residence in the presence of her devoted family. Sadly missed by her loving parents Frank (Fonnie) & Catherine, partner Tommy Hayes (Knocklong), sisters Suzanne, Catherine & Annie, brothers Frankie, Pakie, Billy & Stephen, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and a wide circle of friends at home and abroad.

Mary is reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) this Tuesday 29 Oct. 19 from 4pm until 7pm. Reception prayers into St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital, on Wednesday 30 Oct. 19, at 11.15am for 11.30am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.