Deaths in Limerick — October 26, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Ita Stack (née Kiely), Ballyhahill, Limerick on 25th October.

Deeply regretted by her loving Son Paddy, Daughters Helen & Mary, Daughters In Law, Son in Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden on Sunday Evening from 5-7pm with removal to The Church of The Visitation, Ballyhahill.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Tom O'Connor, of 23 Woodlawn Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Tulsk, Roscommon



Tom O’Connor (23 Woodlawn Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, formerly of Clooneyquinn, Killina, Tulsk, Roscommon, late of Beamish & Crawford) October 25th 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Anne. Dear loved father of Fr. Gerard C.Ss.R., Bernadette, Leo, Dermot and Declan. Sadly missed by his loving brother Laurence, sisters Sr Marie and Áine, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Linda and Ruth, grandchildren Ella, Lucy, Patrick, Aoife and Francisco, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Siobhan Lynch (née Bourke), Garrenmore, Pallasgreen, Limerick



Siobhan Lynch (nee Bourke) Villa Maria, Garrenmore, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick.25th October 2019 Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.Pre deceased by her parents Donal & Esther.Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin,brothers Martin & Bill,nephews, niece ,sisters in law, aunts, cousins relatives & friends .R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Monday evening at 6 o' clock to 8 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 in Nicker Church, with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.Donations if desired to Milford Community Palliative Care team.

The death has occurred of Mary Ita BEGLEY (née Quirke), Mountcollins, Limerick. Mary Ita is deeply regretted by her loving husband Larry, sons John, Con, Larry, Thomas and Timothy, daughters Maura, Máiréad and Íde, brother Neilie, sisters Catherine, Sheila, Betty Ann and Carmel, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.30 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of the Assumption, Montcollins. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary (Peggy) Barber (née O'Sullivan), of England and Killagriff, Tierworker, Cavan / Kildimo, Limerick / Tierworker, Meath



Margaret Mary (Peggy) Barber (nee O’Sullivan) Killagriff, Tierworker, Kells, Co. Meath. (Originally from Kildimo, Co. Limerick). Died peacefully at home in Nottingham, England on 21st October 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Richard, and her children, Carmel, Geraldine, Teresa, Richard, Michael and Angela, and their partners. Also, her ten grandchildren, her sisters and brother, Phil, Liz and Michael, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan on Wednesday, 30th October, from 12 noon until 1:30pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Tierworker (Eircode A82 WE03) for funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Moynalty Cemetery.