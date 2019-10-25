Deaths in Limerick — October 25, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Peggy O'Connor (née Gainey), of Railway View, Knocklong.



Sadly missed by her loving son Johnjoe, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Claudine, Olivia, Joseph and Rory, sister, brothers, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reception into St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong this Friday evenig 25th at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 26th at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Hickey (née Daly), Beechview Gardens, Caherconlish.



Late of Drawlin, Bruee. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom), and mother of the late Joseph. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Theresa, Helen, Carmel and Katherine, sons Thomas and Patrick, grandchildren Josephine, Jennifer, Patrick, Christopher, Jay, Lauren, Cait, Shannon, Mary-Jean, Anna, Michael, Molly, Josie and Evan, great-grandchildren Ava, Amelia and Theo, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Sunday evening from 5.00pm with Removal at 7.00pm to Caherconlish Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Collins, Cappanuke, Cappamore, Limerick



Collins (Cappanuke, Cappamore, Co. Limerick & former taxi driver Murroe) October 25th 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughters Jackie and Caroline, mother Biddy, father Denis, brother Chris, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Saturday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass Sunday at at 11.30 o’c followed by cremation.