Deaths in Limerick - October 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas Cribbin Askeaton, Limerick / Shanagolden, Limerick

Formerly of The Corner House, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick.

On October 20, 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his Wife Ann, Daughters Frances (Murphy), Brenda (O’Brien), Maria (Donovan), Catherine (Kidney) Agnes (O’Brien) Sister Mary, Sons in Law Declan, Neil, Alan, Brendan & Kevin, Sister In Law Mary, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relations and Friends.

Rest in Peace

House Private Please.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden this Tuesday evening from 4-7pm with removal to St. Senan’s Church, Shanagolden.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Senan’s Church Shanagolden followed by burial in Reilig Mhuire Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Nancy Kennedy (née Kennedy), of Ballinruane, Kilmeedy

Former principal of Castlemahon National School. October 20th 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Mark, sons Jim, Tom and Marcus, daughter Kathryn, grandchildren Colm, Ella, Shannon, Alice, Conor and Brian, daughters-in-law Karen and Carole, Tom’s partner Claudine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94-TW13) on Tuesday October 22 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Ita’s Church, Kilmeedy on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.