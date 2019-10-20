Deaths in Limerick - October 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Philip Bermingham, of Salmon Weir, Annacotty and Meelick, Clare

Late of Moneen, Meelick, and St. Michael’s Snooker Club.

Philip died very peacefully, surrounded by his family, at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Sadly missed by his loving children Karen, Brian, Sinead, Katrina and John, grandchildren Ryan, Chloe, Grace and Olivia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, October 22 from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Wednesday, October 23 for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dr. Tony Bonfield, of Ballinacurra Gardens

Late lecturer in philosophy of education, Mary Immaculate College. Formerly Scoil Ide, Corbally. On October 18 2019 unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving partner Tracy (Furlong), sister Mary, brother-in-law Rory, nephew, nieces, the Furlong family, work colleagues, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nicholas Cummins, of Shanagolden, Curraghboy, Roscommon and Avoca, Wicklow

Ex Air Corps Baldonel, Aughinish Alumina and Avoca Mines.

On October 20, 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Carmel, Father of Ann, Collette, Lorraine, Nicholas, Edward and Brendan. Survived by his Brother James, sisters in law, brother in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden Monday from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Shanagolden Church with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary McGrath (née Quinlan), of Lackendarra, Anglesboro

Peacefully at Mallow General Hospital on 19th October 2019 Mary. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack. Sadly missed by her daughters Celia (South Carolina, USA), Joan O'Connor (Lackendarra), Margaret Walsh (Ballylanders), son John, sisters Lizzie, Nellie and Nora, sons-in-law Bill, Maurice and Billy, daughter-in-law Margaret-Ann, brother-in-law Ken, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Joan O'Connor's home, Lackendarra, Anglesboro, Co. Limerick V35 W320 on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Anglesboro at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eugene (Jane) O'Connor, of Gurrane, Newcastle West

Formerly of Rooska-East. Died on Saturday, October 19, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Bridie and dearly loved father of his daughter Alice (Lynch) and sons John, Patsy, Gerard, Michael and Denis. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne Aherne, Peg Scanlon, Nora Dowling and Esther Horgan, his daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday, October 22, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Wednesday morning for requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. David's Cemetery, Churchtown, Newcastle West.