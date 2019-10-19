Deaths in Limerick - October 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Raph Connery, of Dublin and North Circular Road, Limerick after a short illness bravely borne; much loved husband of Martha and adored father of Ailsa and Rayna. Raph will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law James, grandson Rhys, brother Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

A celebration of Raph’s life will take place on Wednesday, October 23 in The Temple, Newland’s Cross Crematorium, Dublin. (eircode D24 K1CY) at 3pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Friends of St. Luke’s Cancer Care. Donation box in The Temple.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Boyle), of Southville Gardens, South Circular Road and O’Connors Restaurant, 9 Thomas Street, Limerick). October 18th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of St. Pauls Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Dearly loved mother of Fiona (Fitzgerald) and the late Ger. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Mossy, daughter-in-law Liz, beloved grandchildren Ciaran, Karen, Sean and Chris, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday afternoon from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30an followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Woulfe, of O'Connell Street formerly The Ballybricken Inn, Waterford City and Abbeyfeale

Who died on Friday, October 18 2019. Deeply regretted by his wife Kay family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Monday October 21, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30 to Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 22nd October at 10am. Cremation to follow in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 2pm. No flowers, by request.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Hurley (née Dalton) of Ongenstown, Bellewstown, Meath and Athea, Limerick

Loving wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family Maurice, Joan, Mary, Margaret and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Colin, Philip, Aisling, Eoghan, Ciarán, Bronagh and Grace, daughter-in-law, son's-in-law, sister-in-law, brother's-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Margaret's house, Bellewstown, (Eircode A92-D2P3) on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Theresa's Church, Bellewstown, burial afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Duleek. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please.