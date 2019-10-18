Deaths in Limerick - October 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Maurice Landers, of Sydney, Australia and formerly, Westport, Mayo and Limerick

Much loved husband of Anne (‘My Darling Girl’) and loving father of Donal, Emmeline, Maurice, Dymphna, Karl, Dorothy and Gwyneth. Adoring grandfather to Amy, Sarah, Dorothy, Daniel, Jack, Luna, Dean, Leo, Laura, Charlotte, Ian and Larry, father-in-law to Susan, Wendy, Larry, John Flood and Michael.

Maurice passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 16, as he had always wished. Maurice had an infectious love of his family and life. Maurice’s intellect, humour and generosity of spirit will always live with us in our hearts.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday October 22 in St Kevin’s Church Dee Why, Sydney, Australia