Deaths in Limerick - October 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Bartholomew (Battie) Daly, of Limerick City and Templeglantine

On Monday, October 14, at University Hospital Limerick.

Battie is deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8.00 pm to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rose Darcy (née Atkinson) of Dooradoyle Road, Dooradoyle

Late of Condell’s Office Centre.

Rose died peacefully in the loving care of St. Camillus’ Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle on Wednesday, October 16, for 11:30am Requiem Mass followed by Private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Liam Dundon, of Morgans North, Barrigone, Askeaton, Limerick

Formerly of Aughinish Island. Died on October 12 after a short illness. Deeply regretted by loving wife Chris, family Patrick, Siobhan, Bridget and Sean, brother Michael, sisters Maureen, Bridget and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (V94-KW0V) on Tuesday October 15, from 4.30pm with removal to St. Senan’s Church, Robertstown, at 7.00pm.Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 16th October, at 1.00pm and burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Graveyard. No flowers please, plant a native shrub/tree in Liam’s memory.

The death has occurred of Gerard Griffin, of Island View Terrace, Kings Island, Limerick City

Gerard died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Alison. Sadly missed by his loving children Vicky, Ger, Patrick and Jennifer, grandchildren Ellen, Kelly, Caoimhe, Logan, Saoirse, Freya and Clay, sister Teresina, brothers Paddy, Denny, Peter and Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, October 16 from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 17 at 11am. Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only; donation if desired to Cystic Fibrosis, Ireland.

The death has occurred of Maire Jackson, of Boyne Park, Shannon, Clare and Foynes, Limerick

Formerly of Foynes, Co. Limerick late of Aer Rianta, Shannon, on October 14 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved daughter of the late Risteard and Brid MacSiacuis. Sadly by her loving brothers Paraic and Jock, sisters Aine and Caitriona, sisters-in-law Nora and Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Mary Immaculate Church, Corib Drive, Tullyglass, Shannon. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 12.00 noon.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Hannah (Joan) Knott (née Cleary), of Co Dublin, Newcastle, Dublin and Anglesborough

On October 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sister Mary and her brother David. Joan will be sadly missed by her son William, sister Terri, her brother Michael, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Flanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Tallaght on Wednesday, October 16 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass will take place at 11am on Thursday 17th of October in St Finian’s Church, Newcastle, Co Dublin followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of PJ O'Rourke, of Ballinahown, Croom, Limerick

On October 13, 2019

Unexpectedly, at his home.

Beloved son of the late Peter, very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Liz, mother Mary, brother Dave, sister-in-law Irene, aunts, uncles, nephew Sean, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Croom, on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom.

The death has occurred of Derek Sexton of Dalkey, Dublin and Limerick City

Formerly of the Ennis Road. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Sexton and much loved father to Jane and Laoisa. Survived by his siblings Dorothy, Lesley, Lingard and Robert Sexton.

Reposing at Sheahan’s Funeral Home, 71 Upper George’s Street, Dun Laoghaire on Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Walsh (née Brazil) of Kyle, Cappamore

On October 14, 2019. Peacefully at St Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Margaret (Peggy). Sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, sons Donal and PJ, daughters Mary and Bríd, brother Tom, sisters Josie and Mary, sons-in-law Mark and Richard, daughter-in-law Naomi and Donal’s partner Noreen, brothers-in-law Br. Denis and Pat, sisters-in-law Sr. Joan and Peg, grandchildren Morgan, Ethan, Tadhg, Kate and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.