Deaths in Limerick - October 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) Walsh, High Street, Croom, Co. Limerick and late of Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick October 9th 2019, peacefully, at UHL. Beloved son of Teresa and the late Michael, brother of the late Matthew. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brothers Mike, Mossie, Tommy, John, Declan, Paddy and Paul, sisters Eileen, Teresa, Liz, Nuala, Christina and Mary, uncle Pat, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Friday from 6 o’clock, with Removal at 7:30pm to St. Mary’s Church, CroomRequiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon.Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Justin Ryan, late of Tomdeely, Askeaton, Co. Limerick and Portumna, Co. Galway. Died suddenly on the 9th of October. Very deeply regretted by his sons Jeffrey and Alex, step-son Eric, step-daughter Lisa, brother Cyril, sister Audrey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral on Saturday from Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry from 1pm with burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Maura Mockler (née O'Brien), Kinglea, Grange, Douglas, Cork / Croom, Limerick on October 9th, 2019, peacefully, in her 98th year at St. Finbarr’s Hosptial, MAURA (née O'Brien), Kingslea, Grange, Douglas and late of Croom, dearly loved wife of the late David and much loved mother of Therese (Fraher) and Catherine (Fitzgerald). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brother Con, sons-in-law Alan and Leonard grandchildren Anna, Jane, David, Dave and Kayleigh, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, especially Carmel and friends.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Rosary followed by Removal at 8.00pm on (Friday) evening to the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on (Saturday). Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Passage West. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Cork Penny Dinners.