Deaths in Limerick - October 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Callaghan (Cal) Hayes of Gormanstown, Bulgaden.

Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Mike and Willie; sisters Maureen and Kathleen. Very deeply regretted by sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assupmtion Church, Bulgaden.

Funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehy (née O'Sullivan) of Ros Na Ree, Church Hill Meadows, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Pike Rovers.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, heartbroken children Rose, Tina, Sonia, Margie, Brian, Anthony, Robert and Joe, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Michael and Tony, sisters Maureen, Catherine & Annette, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (October 8) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral.

Requeim Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred (in Spain) of Liam Boyce. Formerly of Ballinaguile, Croagh, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his son Ryan, daughter Shannon and their mother Brenda, brothers John and Peadar, sisters Lena and Anne, auntie Helen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St.John the Baptist Church, Croagh on Wednesday, October 9, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Tom Dunne of Coolcappa, Ardagh.

Survived by his brothers Charlie and Kieran, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to Coolcappa Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbradren cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eddie (Edward) Kiely of Ballynanty Road, Limerick. Late of Cliona Park, Moyross.

Predeceased by his parents Séan and Annette, brothers Christopher and John, and sister Veronica (O’ Neill).

Sadly missed by his loving brother Tony, sisters Dolores (Pearse), Teresa (Hogan), Mary (Platt), Christine (Fraser), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am St. Lelia’s Church, Ballynanty with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Gerry Prendergast of Sarsfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Late of Garryowen F.C. & Air Traffic Control, Shannon Airport.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Declan, Niall, Gearóid, Mike and Sorcha, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lina, Deirdre, Maria and Shonagh, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters Lillian and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm with removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 8) at 11am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.