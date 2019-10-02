Deaths in Limerick - October 2, 2019

The death has occurred of Séamus Stokes of Milford, Kildimo, Limerick on October 1st 2019. Séamus Stokes, Milford, Kildimo, Co Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness. Aged 90. Pre-deceased by his wife Nora, dearly beloved father of Mary, Bernadette, John, Siobhán, Noreen and James. Sadly missed by his sister Mary MacNamara, brother Fr. Sean, late brother Michael, sister- in-law, brothers- in– law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo on Thursday 3rd October, 2019 from 4.30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday 4th October at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Bohernakill Cemetery, Clonshire, Adare, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'NEILL of Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Jerry died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Christine. Sadly missed by his brother Stan, sister Rita, sisters-in-law Kay & Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends, especially Andy & Betty Reilly.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Friday (Oct. 4th) from 5.30pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday (Oct. 5th) after 10am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jackser) Murphy of Canon Burke Place, Charleville, Cork / Bruree, Limerick. Peacefully at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock beloved husband of Noreen and dear father of Kieran, Lisa and Shannon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Kieran and Lee, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville P56YY15 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Bruree Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Kane (née O'Brien) of Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Wife of the late Tony Kane. Very deeply regretted by daughter Deseree, sons Edward and Gerard, grandchildren Lilly and Emilea, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, Edward's partner Mags, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 3.30pm to 5.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Anslow of Silver Lodge, Knockbrack East, Lisnagry, Limerick / Pennywell, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Dorothy, daughters Caroline & Jennifer, son Richard, grandchildren Tommy, Sammy, Danny, Lily-Rose, Sophie, Kayleigh & Isobel, sisters Betty, Pauline, Marian & Rose, brother Kevin, sons-in-law Andrew & Vinny, daughter-in-law Audrey, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (October 4th) from 4pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass Saturday (October 5th) at 10am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.