Deaths in Limerick - October 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Mairín O'Brien (née Colman) of Pembroke Road, Dublin 4, Dublin / Corbally, Limerick. O'Brien (née Colman) (late of Pembroke Road, Dublin 4 and Corbally, Limerick) September 30, 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of all the staff in Altadore Nursing Home in her 98th year. Mairín, beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her children Fiona, Maeve and Niall, sons-in-law Brian and Jim, her grandchildren Niamh, Lisa, Louise, Sheila and Elaine, her nine great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Removal Thursday from Quinn's of Glasthule to St. Mary's Church, Haddington Road arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Samantha (Sam) MULHOLLAND (née O'Brien) of 3 Hartigan, Villas, Limerick City, Limerick. Samantha (Sam) MULHOLLAND. Peacefully, after a short illness at University Hospital. Beloved wife of Kevin and dearest mother of Eoin. Dearest daughter of the late Dick & Miriam O’Brien and loving sister of Helen, June, Gerry, David, Jason and the late Annette (Kelly) & Pamela (O’Brien). Sadly missed by her father-in-law Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Thurs. (Oct. 3rd) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 4th ) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John MOORE of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Limerick. Peacefully at St. Vincents University Hospital, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Susan. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, son in-law Tony, granddaughters Rose and Jennifer, sister Nora, extended family and friends, predeceased by his sister Anne.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Church of Divine Word Marley Grange arriving for 10 am Funeral Mass and afterwards for private family cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Agnes Masterson (née Nolan) of Colbert Park., Janesboro, Limerick Agnes Masterson.Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Aidan and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Alexandra and Aisling, grandchildren Darragh, Cillian, Bronagh, Sam, Matthew and Saoirse, brother Anthony, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Willie Leen of Daarwood Crescent, Newcastle West, LimerickDied on the 1st of October 2019, after a short illness, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, son Billy, daughters Shirley and Carol, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday, 3rd October, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 4th October, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.