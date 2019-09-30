Deaths in Limerick - September 30, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Butler of Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Late of Ballinacurra Gaels and Securicor.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Pearl). Very deeply regretted by his children Richard, Martin, Carmel, Patrick & Eamon, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Mary McCarthy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (October 1) from 6.30pm to 8pm, with Removal afterwards to St, Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Patrick Hogan of Brown's Quay, Thomondgate, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Irene, father Tom, partner Grace and their daughters Mya and Macie, siblings Gillian, Timmy, Peter, Becky, Sarah and Tina, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 3.30pm with removal at 5pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch of Carrigeen, Croom. Late of Liam Lynch Garage and Quarries Ltd.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Liam, Thomas and John, daughter Mary (Hanrahan), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Margarite, his grandchildren, sisters Mary and Bridget, brother Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Brother of the late Jim, Johnny, Gretta, and Josephine.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Tuesday (October 1) from 5pm with removal at 7.30 to St Mary's Church, Croom

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Midwestern Cancer Foundation

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick city.

Son of the late Seamus. Very deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, Son Damian, sisters Anne, Margaret, Bernadette and Caroline, brothers Denis and Seamus, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Jo O'Shaughnessy of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Limerick. Late of St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West and formerly of Drogheda, County Louth.

Aormer Assistant Matron at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Jo is predeceased by her sister Joan Roche and brother Michael O’Shaughnessy and is very sadly missed by her brother Patrick, sisters Peggy Guye and Teresa Guiney, brother-in-law Pat Roche, nieces Marie, Bernadette, Elizabeth, Catherine, Mary and Anne, nephews Tom, Michael and Tom, grandnieces, grandnephews, and all her friends.

Reposing at Roche’s Funeral Home, Tournafulla on Tuesday (October 1) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Rea (née Tuohy) of Ballincarroona, Effin.

Beloved wife of the late Mick and dear mother of Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Michael, Rosemary and Timmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville on Wednesday from 6pm to 8 30pm with Reception into Our Lady Queen of Peace church, Effin on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Effin cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Dromcollogher and District Respite Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Anne Torsney (née Hanlon) of Derravarragh Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Portarlington, County Offaly.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian and Siobhán, granddaughter Aisling, grandson Rory, daughter-in-law Janet, sister Ina, brothers Jimmy and Donald, sisters-in-law Helen and Celine, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (October 1) from 5pm with removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jonathan Healy of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Regretted by his loving parents Jackie and Jason, brother Aaron, sister Natasha, grandmothers Doris and Margaret, grandfather Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (October 1) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Masson Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Marie Jones (née Ryan (Scadán)) of Newgarden, Lisnagry.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughters Helen, Patricia, Michelle, Miriam and Susan; daughter in law Patricia; sons in law Tiernan, Peter, and Billy; grandchildren Lena, Dora, Paddy and Ned, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and Waterman’s Lodge Daycare and Respite Centre.

The death has occurred of Roy Stewart of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Cathy, Roy, Frank, David and Ian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (October 2) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Darius (Dar) Whelan of Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Ogonnelloe, County Clare.

Beloved father of the late Tomás. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda (nee Rafferty), sons John, Darius and Colm, daughter Niamh, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers Martin and Jim, sisters in law Anna and Bríd, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

.Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 1) at 1pm at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please.