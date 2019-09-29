Deaths in Limerick - September 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Jonathan Healy, of Creagh Avenue, Kileely,

Tragically, following an accident. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Jackie and Jason, brother Aaron, sister Natasha, grandmothers Doris and Margaret, grandfather Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Wednesday (October 2nd) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Marie Jones (née Ryan (Scadán)), of Newgarden, Lisnagry, Limerick

On September 28, 2019, peacefully at Milford Care centre surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughters Helen, Patricia, Michelle, Miriam and Susan, loving daughter in law Patricia, sons in law Tiernan, Peter, and Billy, grandchildren Lena, Dora, Paddy and Ned, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Pat’s residence, Prospect, Newgarden on Monday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday, October 1, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and Waterman’s Lodge Daycare and Respite Centre.

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Brien (née Durkin), of Mucknish, Milford Close, Castletroy

On September 28, 2019 peacefully in the dedicated care of the wonderful staff of Milford Hospice.

Sheila is sadly missed by her beloved husband, Leonard, step-children Paul, Gerry, Martine, Patricia, Leonard, David, Valerie, and their families, her brothers Jerry and Joe, sisters Pauline, Bernie and their families, other relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem mass on Monday in Mary Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy at 12 noon with burial afterward in Kilmurry Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Roy Stewart, of Byrne Avenue, Prospect

Late of CB1.

Roy died unexpectedly. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Cathy, Roy, Frank, David and Ian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, this Wednesday, October 2 from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 3 at 11.30am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.