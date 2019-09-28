Deaths in Limerick - September 28, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Hyland (née Ryan) of Beechwood Grove, Mitchelstown, Cork and Galbally

Formerly of Castlecreagh, Galbally, on September 27, 2019. Mary in the loving care of the management, nurses & staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom (TP), daughters Bridget (Horan), Maryann (Rutherwood), Patricia (Hyland), son-in-law Simon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Bridget Horan residence Ballyfaskin, Ballylanders, V35 F290 on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Galbally Church, arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brian Mulcahy, of Ballinacurra

On September 27, 2019, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Son of the late Nellie and Eamon, brother of the late Máire.Late of Irish Prison Services and the O'Malley's Band Deepley regretted by his adoring wife Finny, sons Paddy and Niall, daughter Siobhan, brother Niall, sisters Niamh, Eilín and Sinead, brothers in law, sisters in law, all other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Monday evening in Cross's Funeral Home from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Laurence (Ext) Cemetery. House private, donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Ryan

Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare / Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

On September 27, 2019 ,peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Le Cheile Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sr Eileen, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Ryan, her brothers Jerry and Larry, her sisters Sr Gertrude and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sheila Roche, California and Sr Noelle, Bon Secours Sisters, Cork, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, her Mercy Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy from 3pm tomorrow. Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Le Cheile Unit.

The death has occurred of Hugh McMahon, of Shanagolden and Abbeyfeale

Peacefully in Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband of the late Miriam and adored father of daughters Tina, Jenny, Alicia, Kim & Amy.

Sadly missed by brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, grandson in law, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his Brothers Cyril and Stephen and Sister Marie.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday September 29 in Shanagolden Church at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.