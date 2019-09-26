Deaths in Limerick - September 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Marie Gallagher (née O'Gorman) of Mussell Lane, Askeaton.

Predeceased by her husband Leo. Deeply regretted by her son Brian, daughters Susan and Jannette; grandsons Adam and Jordan, granddaughters Chloe and Shannon, brother Eamon, daughter-in-law Jenifer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends Lynda and Breda.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton on Saturday (September 28) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to palliative care team.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Leslie Bowyer of Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, son Stuart, his three grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A private Cremation has taken place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ashlawn House Nursing Home) of Breeda O'Donovan (née O'Brien) of Ballymacreese, Ballyneety.

Regretted by her daughter Kathryn and her son Sean; brothers Fr. Eamon and Patrick; sisters Carmel (Hurley), Kaye (Carroll) and Bernie O'Brien, son-in-law Bradley, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Friday from 5pm to 7pm with remains arriving for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Knockea Church. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Nora Treacy (née Nugent) of Gurtavalla, Doon. Late of the Park Retirement Village, Castletroy and formerly of Ogonnelloe, Clare.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Brian, daughter Orlaigh, sisters, daughter-in-law Orla, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Noah, Leah, Béibhinn, Ella and Nóra, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Orlaigh’s residence at Gurtavalla, Doon on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Doon on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Benson of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved son of Eileen and Francis. Brother of Jimmy, Nancy, Martin and the late Tina and Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Anne Murphy (née Lenihan) Meadow Court, Newcastle West.

Wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by loving daughter Annie, sons Kevin, Aidan and Mark, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am at Newcastle West Church with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Sean (John) O'Brien of Granville Park, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick. Late of the ESB.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Cora, daughters Siobhàn, Caroline, Lynn and Sarah; sons Ivan and Martin, grandchildren, brother Gerard, sister Geraldine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, niece, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St John’s Cathedral with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Doherty (née Neville) of London and formerly of Ballinaguile, Croagh, Limerick

Wife of the late Cormac O’Doherty (formerly of Lorrha, Co.Tipperary) and beloved mother to Sinéad and Niamh.

Sadly missed by her sisters Eileen and Breda, sisters-in-law, Mary and Julia and her wider family and friends.

Funeral has taken place in the UK. A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm at St. Kieran’s Church, Kilfinny.

The death has occurred of Phil O'Mahony (née O'Brien) of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Harry O'Mahony. Very deeply regretted by her children Carol, Kim, Mark, Jane and Harriett, fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.