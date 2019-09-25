Deaths in Limerick - September 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Phil O'Mahony (née O'Brien) of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Harry O'Mahony. Very deeply regretted by her children Carol, Kim, Mark, Jane & Harriett, fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 26th) from 4pm to 5.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Friday (September 27th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Sean (John) O'Brien of Granville Park, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of the E.S.B. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cora, daughters Siobhàn, Caroline, Lynn & Sarah, sons Ivan & Martin, grandchildren, brother Gerard, sister Geraldine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, niece, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary, Thursday (September 26th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (September 27th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred of Gerard Benson of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Gerard Benson (Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, late of Dell) 24th September 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of Eileen and Francis. Dearly loved brother of Jimmy, Nancy, Martin and the late Tina and Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.