Deaths in Limerick - September 13, 2019

The death has occurred (at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee) of Liam Corbett of Gortroe, Newcastle West.

Husband of the late Rose, predeceased by his brothers James and Sean and sister Mai Cuigan. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Liam, daughters Kate, Helena and Rosemary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Michael and Eddie, sister Helen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Saturday (September 14) from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Knockaderry Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvery cemetery.

The death has occurred of Yvonne Harte of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Monday (September 16) from 7pm to 8:30pm, with Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Maura Keating (née Murnane) of O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Cork City.

Dearly loved wife of the late John Timothy and loving mother of Seán, Eamonn, Eleanor, Carmel, Mary, Laura, Áine and Olive. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Coburg Street Funeral Home (Cork City), of Jerh O'Connor Ltd; on Sunday from 4.30pm until Prayers at 6pm.

Reception prayers on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork at 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards at St. Finbarr's Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Paul Kenny of Gortreagh, Croagh, Limerick. Late of Rathangan, Kildare.

Predeceased by his father Tansy. Survived by his loving wife Carmel (nee Madigan) daughters Reba, Mika and Donna, mother Ethna, sisters Caroline, Susan and Deirdre, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Gortreagh, Croagh (V947F1W) this Saturday, September 14, from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St John The Baptist Church, Croagh for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Eugene Carroll of Parkview Court, Lord Edward Street, Limerick. Late of Spellacy's Square, Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Ellen, brothers Pat, Brendan, Sonny, Junior, Jimmy and Noel; sisters Kathleen, Claire and Linda; nieces Grace, Lilian, Jennifer and Verna; nephews Thomas,Tony, John Paul, Erwan, Sean, James, Shane, Ben, David and John, other relatives & friends.

Removal from Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Saturday (September 14) to St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, to arrive for 9am Mass with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Mary Crowe (née Donnellan) of Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Richard, Fintan and Darragh, grandchildren Sean, Aisling, Ben, David, Dylan and Josh, daughters-in-law, sisters Bríd, Margaret, Bernie, Josie and Eileen, brothers Stevie, Pat and Tim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Predeceased by siblings Gerardine, Sean and Anne.

Requiem Mass at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleenon on Saturday (September 14) at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzmaurice of Feenagh Village.Formerly of Avaheen, Feenagh, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St. Ita's Church, Feenagh on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Black Rock Clinic) of Ann McGrath (née Hickey) of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of O’ Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro.

Dearly loved mother of Thomas, Mary and Nicky. Sister of the late Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, sisters Marie and Dolores, daughters-in-law Lisa, Karen, son-in-law Dean, grandchildren Meghan and Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday evening (September 18) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 19) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of Betsy McSweeney of Coolea, County Cork. Late of Limerick city. Retired teacher Presentation Convent, Sexton Street, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents and her brothers Traolach and Ciarán. Deeply regretted by her sister Máire (Fitzgerald), brother Seán and his wife Mairead, her many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin Bríd, Liatháin family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Burial will take place at St Gobnait's Cemetary after 1pm funeral mass on Saturday at Cúil Aodha church.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Vincent Prendergast of Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Limerick Inn, Caledonian A.F.C., Cecilian Musical Society and Garryowen FC.

Beloved husband of Molly, dearest father of John, Billy, Lorna and Julieanne, adored 'Dada Vin' to Anya, Zoe, Orla and Catherine and loving brother of Ralph, May, Annette & the late Frank, Cyril & Helen.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Heidi and Toni, sons-in-law Gordon and Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (September. 15) from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Christopher (Chris) Ryan of Towerfield Crescent, Croom. Father of the late Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kay, son Christopher, daughters Rosemary and Elizabeth, granddaughter Eleanor, family circle, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Croom

Burial on Sunday at Reilig Mhuire, Croom following 11.30 Requiem Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Noel) Ryan of Meanus, Limerick. Late of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy.

Survived by his wife Mary, sons Donal, Vincent and Alan, daughters Denise, Linda and Rosarie, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday. September 14, in the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown at 11.30am followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.