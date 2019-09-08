Deaths in Limerick - September 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Nancy Condon (née O'Dwyer) of Carriganleigh, Mitchelstown, Cork / Ballylanders, Limerick. Condon (Mitchelstown & Ballylanders) On Sept. 7th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Marymount, Cork. Nancy (nee O’Dwyer), Carriganleigh, Mitchelstown and formerly of Ballybrien, Ballylanders. Beloved wife of the late Billy and loving mother of Sharon (Geary), Valerie (Sheehan), Mairead (Connolly), Irene (O’Keeffe) and Maurice. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law John, Rory, Shane & Ger, Maurice’s partner Lauren, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Monday evening (Sept. 9th) from 6 to 8 p.m. Reception into Mitchelstown Parish Church on Tuesday morning (Sept. 10th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Marymount Hospice Fund.



The death has occurred of Eileen Kennedy (née Mackessy) of Curragh, Castlemahon, Limerick. Died on the 7th September 2019, peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband Dan and son Danny. Survived by her sons John and Ned, daughters Marian and Betty, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, on Sunday, 8th September from 6pm to 8 pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 9th September, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.