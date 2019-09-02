Deaths in Limerick - September 2, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Walter J. Burns (Senior) of Ashbourne Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Yorkville, Manhattan, USA.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and father of the late Walter Junnr. Adored dad of Shannon and Brian; dear grandfather of Stephanie and Courtney. Sadly missed by his daughter, son, grandchildren, sister Josephine, other relatives and friends.

Removal arriving on Wednesday (September 4) at 6pm in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am.

Walter will be laid to rest in the USA with his late wife and son at a later date.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Flanagan of Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ballygriffey, Ennis, late ESB and Castletroy Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Phyllis. Dearly loved father of Maeve, Bill, Fiona and the late Mary. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Jim O’ Connell and Liam Stack, grandchildren Ciara, Emily, James, Colin, Rachel, David, Stephen, James, Emma and Megan, brother Martin, sisters Mary and Brid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully in Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Kitty Lynch of Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Angela and Frances (Australia) and her brother Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Eileen Moroney Walsh (née Dunphy) of Demesne, Shanagolden, Formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Veronica, Siobhan, Eileen, Lorraine and Brid, sons Stephen, Miceal and Eamon, sister Moira, brothers Eddie, Dick, Walter and Patrick; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and kind neighbours.

Reposing at her home (V94 R7P4) on Thursday (September 5) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at Shanagolden Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Very Reverand Gerard O'Brien of Bengal Terrace, Limerick. Parish Priest (retired) of St Agatha’s Parish, Kingston upon Thames, London, U.K.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret O’Brien and dearest brother of Philomena (Bonnewitz), Breda (O’Dwyer), Betty (Daly), Tony, Sheila (McCloskey) and Rose. Pre-deceased by Thomas, Brian, Frank, Joseph & Missie.

Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, the Bishop and clergy of Southwark Diocese and his many friends.

Burial will take place in Limerick at a date to be announced.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home) of Madeleine Shorten of South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Donal and Mignonne. Dearly loved sister of Peter, Andrew, Diana, Jane, Donald and Barry. Deeply regretted by her brother and sisters-in-law Campbell, Hilda, Margaret and Sarah, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

Removal arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue this Tuesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by private crematorium.

Family flowers only.

The death has (suddenly) occurred of Helen Condon (née Geary) of Tiermena, Cork Road, Newcastle West. (Formerly Broadford).

Wife of the late David Condon (Condon's Garage Newcastle West). Sadly missed by her son David, her daughters Mary (Walsh) Joan (Jefferis) Helen and Majella; Daughter-in-law Aine, sons-in-law Guy and Ray, grandchildren - Caroline, Jack, Cillian, Eoghan, Ellen, David and Jack; her brother Michael Geary (Broadford), Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sisters Peggy (Sweeney) Joan (Stack) and brothers Dick, David, John, Timmy, and Jimmy.

Remains will arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8.30pm this Monday. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Teresa McCarthy (née Woulfe) of Elton, Knockainey. Formerly of Fedamore and Crecora.

Beloved wife of Liam and dearly loved mother of Nuala, Maeve, Terri, Rory and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Brid, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in Crecora Church on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Rushmore Nursing Home, Salthill) of Daniel O'Reilly. Late of Carey's Road, Limerick, Sarsfield Barracks & Park Ranger in the Peoples Park.

Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the extended O'Reilly family. Pre-deceased by his brother James O'Reilly and sister Kitty O'Reilly.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (September 3) from 1pm to 3pm with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 4pm Service.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Kathleen Robinson (née Barrett) of Swallow Drive, Carew Park, Limerick. Formerly of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Mother of the late Dermot, Sinead and John. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, sons, daughters, sisters Chris Jordan and Marie Barrett, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Barrett and Robinson families and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (September 3) from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to the Holy Family Church, Southill.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.