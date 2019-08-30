Deaths in Limerick - August 30, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Marie Walshe (née Gilligan), of Ballymorris, Cratloe, Clare / Corbally.



Marie died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Kieran, Deirdre, Marie and Gráinne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Orla, sons-in-law Kieran and Gert, grandchildren Darragh, Orla, Kate, Nicola, Clodagh, Conor, Ross & Rebecca, great-granddaughter Ellie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sat. (Aug. 31st) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Sunday (Sept.1st) for 12.30pm Mass. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Joe O'Grady, of Clansfort Terrace and late Of Daly Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Joe, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, six stepchildren, grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (September 1st) from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Monday (September 2nd) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) McMahon (née Brennan), Barna, Pallasgreen, Limerick, on 29th August 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John(Jacko), sons Johnny, Liam & Jim, daughters Caroline, Michelle, Martina & Annette, brothers John, Richard (Dick), Christy & Michael, sisters Mary & Noreen, grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen from 6 to 8 o clock. Removal afterwards to Nicker Church. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice Palliative Care.