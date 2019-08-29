Deaths in Limerick - August 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Eamon Brosnan of of Ebley, Stroud, Gloucestershire, UK. Formerly of Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale.

Beloved son of Paddy and the late Mary (nee O’Keeffe) of Brosna, County Kerry.

Deeply missed and forever loved by his devoted wife Margaret, daughter Marie, grand-daughter Livi, daughter Kim and partner Mark, son Neil and wife Vikki, brothers Tom & Paddy, sisters Margaret (McNally) and Noreen (Harrington).

Fondly remembered and cherished by all of his family and friends.

Funeral in Gloucestershire will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Griffin (née O'Connell) of College Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Lixnaw, Kerry.

Mother of the late Deirdre. Deeply regretted by loving husband Patrick, daughter Sandrina, son Gordon, grandchildren Rachael, Liam, Sam, Sarah, Zoe and Oliver, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Susan O'Mara of Peter's Cell, Bishop Street, Limerick. Late of St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 6pm on Sunday (September 1) followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home) of Anna Naughton (née Dillon) of Deelish, Shanagolden. Formerly of Monagea, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael – Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass this Friday at 12 noon in St Senan’s Church, Robertstown, followed by burial in Relig Mhuire, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully in Milford Nursing Home) of Dr Pearse McCrann of Lifford Gardens. Limerick. Late of Roscommon Town.

Beloved husband of the late Noreen. Dearly loved father of Pearse, John, Donough and Lucia. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Mary, Aideen and Sue, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother Tony, sister Emily, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.