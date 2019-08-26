Deaths in Limerick - August 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Johanna better known as Han Geoghegan (née Reidy)

Turraree, Glin, Limerick

On August 26, 2019. Peacefully at home with her husband Tomás and family. Han will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tomás, sons Donal and Patrick, daughter Maura, daughters-in-law Nuala and Mary, son-in-law Pakie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Lil Lynch, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Turraree, Glin (V94 VKK6) Wednesday 28 August from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 29 August at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Sullivan of High Bridge, Kilfinane

Also of London Road, Loughton and Milton Keynes

Deeply regretted by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home Kilfinane, on Thursday evening from 7pm until 8pm with removal to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery

The death has occurred of Bernard Ryan, of Clondalkin, Dublin and Hospital

On August 25, 2019. Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Bernie and much loved father of Caroline, Richie, Ben, Stephen, Laura and William; Bernard will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Leanne, Robyn, Shannon, Cameron, Molly, Alanna, Alex, Ryan, Mia, Sarah, Codie, Peyton, Eve and not forgetting Kate, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The death has occurred of Patrick Storan of Brother Russell Home, Mulgrave Street

Formerly of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston.

Patrick, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, son Finn, plus the extended Storan family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, August 29, from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Friday, August 30 at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.