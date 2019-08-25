Deaths in Limerick - August 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Collins, of Elm Place, Rathbane

On August 25, 2019, peacefully at St John’s Hospital. Beloved brother of the late Sean, Bob, Eileen and Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McCarthy, of Mussel Lane, Askeaton

On August 25, 2019. Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by his wife Patricia, sons Johnny, Dermot and Francis, daughters Marie, Martina and Anita, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Betty Nash (née Quinn), of Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale,

On August 24, 2019, in the wonderful care of The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her family.

Betty, wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Pat, is very sadly missed by her sons Michael and John, daughters Margaret and Nora, sons-in-law Des and John, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery Athea. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred of John (Jimmy) Tydings, of the New Link Road, Caherdavin

Late of Young Munster RFC, Thomond RFC, Crescent Clothing and Fulflex. Deeply regretted by daughters Hazel and Tracy, sisters Christine (Dolly), Marie, brothers Paul and Willie, grandchildren Brendan, Colin, David and Conor, sons-in-law Brian and Bahig, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:30 am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Old Cemetery.No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care.

The death has occurred of Mark Creegan, of 51 St Matthews Estate, Keady, Armagh / Dublin / Limerick

On August 22, 2019, peacefully. Mark, the beloved son of Eugene and Geraldine and loving partner of Stephanie and brother of Kevin and Tracey.

His remains will leave his parents residence 51 St. Matthew's Estate on Monday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Keady for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, partner, brother, sister, nieces, nephew and the entire family circle.