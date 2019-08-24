Deaths in Limerick - August 24, 2019

The death has occurred of James Farrell, of 4 Hill View, Oola

Formerly of Knockanedoolis,Garrydoolis.

On August 24, 2019 peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, brothers Joe and John Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends RIP

Reposing this Sunday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen from 5.30 with removal at 7pm to Oola Church.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in St Anthony's cemetery, Oola.

The death has occurred of Rita McCarthy (née Wyatt), of Raheen Heights

Rita passed away peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on the August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Tony. Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona, son Aidan, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Angie, grandchildren, Niall, Roisin, Briona, Enya, James and Tara.

May she rest in peace.

Rita will be reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, from 7pm to 8pm on Monday evening, August 26. Her life will be celebrated at a Requiem Mass in St. John's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am. Funeral afterwards in Old Mount St. Laurence Cemetery.

The family cannot thank enough the staff of Acorn Lodge for the love and care that Rita received. This is a celebration of Rita's happy life to which family and friends are all welcome. Family flowers only donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Yvonne O'Connell (née MacMahon), of Lislanahan, Kilkee, Clare and Limerick City

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Yvonne O' Connell (nee MacMahon), of Rhebogue and Lislanahan, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Part of the Celtic Fling Music Group

wife of David (Daithí) and daughter of the late Bennie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Daithí, step-children Aiofa, Kate and David, step-grandchildren Ciara, Abby and Emma, father Paddy MacMahon, mother-in-law Della O' Connell, brothers Eugene, Patrick, Colm and Kevin, sisters Lorraine and Fiona, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday evening, August 26 in St. Senan's Church in Kilkee from 6.30 p.m. with prayers at 8.30 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, August 27 at 11.30am, followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 3.00 p.m.

No Flowers Please

Donations to Milford Hospice, Limerick

The death has occurred of Jamie O'Dea, of The Brook, Ballina, Tipperary / Limerick / Clare

Jamie O'Dea

In loving memory of Jamie, fondly remembered by his loving parents Jean and Kieran, and devoted sister Clódagh, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives of the extended Bourke and O Dea families, his many loyal friends, and his trusted dog Dixie.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home on Sunday, August 25 4pm – 8pm.

Arriving at St Lua’s Church Ballina, Co Tipperary on Monday, August 26 for 11:30am mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Leary of Ballymorrisheen, Ardagh and Liscannor, Clare

Peacefully, at his residence. Survived by his wife Enid, son Philip, daughter Elaine, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at Newcastle West Church on Tuesday morning, August 27, for 11.30am requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Eileen O’Neill (née Nihill), of the Old Cork Road

Eileen died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of the late William. Sadly missed by her loving children Jackie, Helena, Sandra, Paul and Mike, grandchildren Jade, Shannon, Adam, Cian, Shaun, Liam, Madison and Jude, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Tina, son-in-law Christy, brother Claude, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday August 26 from 5:30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 27 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Yasmin-Lee Williams of Downey St, Garryowen

Late of Churchfield, St Patrick's Road, Limerick. Survived by heartbroken parents Sandra and Kevin, brother Dean, sisters Bianca and Paige, aunts and uncle, nephews, all other relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, August 27, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral.Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 28th August, at 11 am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver cemetery. Donations if desired to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.