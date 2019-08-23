Deaths in Limerick - August 23, 2019

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Coleman, of Vale Drive, Oola and Cappamore

On August 22, 2019. Willie is predeceased by his brother John. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Margaret, sons Tommy and Willie, daughters Mary, Philomena and Lorraine, brothers Pat and Mick, sisters Mai Fitzgibbon, Bridie Ryan (Al), Nuala Meehan, Kathleen Ryan, Nelllie McNamara, Margaret Birrane, Terresa Hinchey and Pauline Morrissey, grandchildren, great-grandchild, Sons-in Law,Daughters-in -Law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola and funeral afterwards to St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Oola.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Connor (née Flanagan), of Rathclough, Danesfort, Kilkenny and Feohanagh, Limerick

On August 23, 2019, peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Jack and Ben. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, brothers Pat, Ben, Eamon, John, Oliver and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (R95 CH50) from 5pm on Saturday with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Sunday after 1pm Mass in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort to the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Sunday please

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Regan. of Water Street, Bruree

Peacefully at his residence, beloved husband of Deirdre and dear father of Gabriella and brother of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, brother Johnny, sisters Nora, Mary, Catherine and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville P56 YY15 on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Cremation on Sunday at 12 30pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Susan Tubridy (née Hughes), of East Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Hawley).

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Frank, Mike, Robert, Paddy and David, daughters Linda, Anne, Susan and Sheila, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,neices, nephews all other relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 1.00pm, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.